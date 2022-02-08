Police case filed against fish for killing fisherman in India’s Visakhapatnam

In a bizarre development, a case has been filed against a fish at the Parawada police station in Indian city of Visakhapatnam.

The fish seems to have reportedly attacked a fisherman Joganna, which led to his death.

The incident happened when Joganna was fishing in the Parawada area off the coast of Visakhapatnam on last Wednesday.

The police were informed about the incident by the other fishermen, who accompanied Joganna during the fishing.

A team of five fishermen from Muthyalamma Palem had ventured into the sea.

At the time of fishing, when Joganna got down in the water for some reason, he was attacked by a Black Marlin (Kommu Konam) fish. This marine animal has a sharp nose and a sword-like thorn. It hit him in the ribs.

Joganna started bleeding profusely. He lost his life while being shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police have filed a case against the fish under section 174.

According to the procedures and sections of the Indian Penal code, the police have filed the case against the fish and conducted the investigation.

Abdus Saleem, a lawyer, said that a case can be filed against the fish for the incident as per legal procedures and sections. But it is not possible to take action against it.

