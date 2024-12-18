Noida, India

The director of a school in Noida city of Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly installing a spy camera in the bulb socket of the washroom which was used by teachers.

Through the camera, the director was watching live footage of the people who were entering the washroom using mobile phones and computers.

A teacher discovered the spy camera and alerted the police about it. The incident took place at Learn with Fun play school located in Sector 70 of Noida.

On December 10, the teacher felt that there was something unusual in the bulb holder and saw a faint light coming from it which aroused her suspicion.

After examining it closely, she found that there was a hidden spy camera installed in the bulb holder. The teacher informed the security guard about it after which he confirmed about the presence of the device.

Subsequently, the teacher reported the issue to school director Navnish Sahay as well as the school's co-ordinator Parul who denied the charges.

As per the teacher, no action was taken by either Sahay or Parul. After the teacher filed a complaint, an investigation was launched by Noida Central Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Awasthi who registered the case.

In the investigation, the police confirmed that the spy camera was operational and was able to live-stream footage without recording the visuals. The police later arrested director Navnish Sahay.

School director admits to committing the crime

According to the police, Sahay admitted to the crimes amid the interrogation and said that he had bought the spy camera from an online platforms for Rs 22,000 (approx. $259).

The makers of the spy camera have specifically designed it for concealing it inside a bulb holder and make it almost undetectable without close scrutiny.

Reportedly, Sahay used the camera to live stream the footage from the washroom of teachers directly to his personal devices.

The teacher had further alleged that a similar incident had taken place earlier when a spy camera was found in the toilet of the school and was submitted to co-ordinator Parul. However, she did not take any action at that time.

The accused director has been running the school for the last six months. As per the police, the man was arrested by the Phase 3 police team of Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, the operation of the school has been suspended as investigation is underway.

