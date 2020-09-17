PM Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday: Wishes pour in from world leaders

Greetings poured in from all corners of the world for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turns 70 today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him good health, happiness, well-being and success. Putin said he values the kind, friendly relations that have developed between the two over the last few years.

“Kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 70th birth anniversary,” he wrote.

“Under your leadership, India is successfully moving along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development,” he said.

Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli also conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Oli said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal.

"Warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," Oli said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Apart from the wishes, 70,000 samplings, 70 kg laddoo have been offered in a Coimbatore temple and BJP is targetting to create a million selfie videos, all to wish the Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy 70th birthday. Narendra Modi, born on September 17, 1950, marks a personal milestone during his tenure as the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)