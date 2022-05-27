PM Narendra Modi tries his hand at flying a surveillance drone in New Delhi - WATCH

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi attended the ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022’ in New Delhi on Friday and he even tried his hand at flying a drone designed by Asteria Aerospace Limited, a Bengaluru-based drone technology company. Modi used a remote control to navigate the drone which can used for both security and surveillance purposes across a number of industry sectors. It was part of the open-air drone demonstrations in the event as Modi interacted with drone pilots. He also spoke about the use of drones and how it helps him in monitoring a lot of government projects.

"It is essential to constantly monitor the quality of government projects. But it's no longer necessary for me to inform (officials) in advance that I have to go there for an inspection. Everything will then be in place. If I send a drone, all the information that's needed is collected and people on the other side may not realise that it has already happened," Modi said at the event according to ANI.

Modi also pointed out the usage of drones in the agricultural sector and said that by adopting the technology properly, India will be able to use it for the development of technology and innovation.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi tried his hand at flying a drone during the inauguration of two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/XNto9g28PY — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022 ×

"Agriculture is being revolutionised due to technology. Be it soil health cards, e-NAM or drones, they are emerging as a game-changer in the agricultural sector,"

"In the last eight years, we have seen improvements in technology. We have witnessed increased adoption of technology and innovation by farmers. The agriculture sector is now transforming with the help of technology. Drones will be important in also improving last-mile healthcare delivery. Even during Covid, drones helped in delivering vaccines to the remotest corners of the country," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)