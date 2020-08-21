PM Narendra Modi offers condolences on Telangana hydroelectric plant fire

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered his condolences to the families who lost their kin in the Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire incident, in which nine people lost their lives.

"Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest," wrote Modi on Twitter.

The fire broke out late on Thursday night at the plant situated on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border. Officials said at least 17 people were inside the facility when the incident took place, out of which eight managed to come out.

Earlier, efforts were underway by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rescue the people trapped inside the Telangana State Generation Corporation (TS Genco) plant. However, later today, officials declared that nine people stranded inside are dead.

President Ram Nath Kovind also said in a tweet he was "pained" by the loss of lives in the accident and expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families.

"Pained by the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery for the injured," the president tweeted.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has described the tragedy "most unfortunate" and asked officials to carry out probe to ascertain cause that led to the incident.