PM Narendra Modi asks states to focus on micro-containment zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven COVID-19 high burden States/UTs to review COVID response and management.

These states are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab, officials said, noting that more than 63% of the active cases in the country are concentrated in these seven states.

During the meet PM asked states to reassess if lockdowns of one or two days are effective in containing COVID-19 and told them to press on with full strength in opening economic activities while fighting the virus.



"There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in 7 states are a cause of worry. I suggest CMs to hold virtual conference with people at district/block level for 7 days. We've to learn from the best practices from across the states," said PM in meeting with CMs.

Meanwhile, India tally crossed the 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally in the country now stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated and 90,020 deaths, Health Ministry's latest update informed.

(With inputs from agencies)