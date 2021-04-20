PM Modi won't be going to Portugal, France as Covid cases surge

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be going to Portugal and France in early May in the backdrop of increasing COVID cases in the country.

PM was to travel to Portugal for the 16th India-EU summit that was to take place on May 8th, following which he was to travel to France for a bilateral visit.

India has been reporting over 2 lakh 50 thousand covid cases since some days raising widespread concerns. The situation is dire in the national capital Delhi, which reported 10 deaths every one hour in the last 24hrs due to covid.

It is to be noted, 15th India-EU summit took place virtually amidst the Covid pandemic in July last year as PM had to defer his Brussels visit back then.

The development comes in the backdrop of UK prime minister Boris Johnson deferring his India visit for the second time due to covid crisis. He was to visit India on April 25th, and earlier he was to visit the country in January to be the chief guest for the Republic day celebrations.

PM in March this year had travelled to Bangladesh to take part in the country's 50th independence year celebrations. That was the only time he travelled abroad since November 2019 amidst the covid pandemic.