PM Modi visits Ram Setu's origin point, offers prayers at Rameshwaram temple ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited southern India's Arichalmunai in Tamil Nadu state as part of his visits to the Ramayana-era places with devotional significance ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Jan 22. After paying floral tribute at the seashore believed to be the starting point of ancient Ram Setu — also known as Adam's bridge — Modi also offered prayers at Kothandaramaswamy Temple.

The temple is located in Dhanushkodi, the place where the demon king Ravana's brother Vibhishana first met Lord Ram and sought refuge. It was from Dhanushkodi where Lord Ram took a vow to defeat Ravana who had abducted Sita, lord Ram's wife.

According to ancient Indian scriptures, this is the place where Ram also conducted Vibhishana's coronation after defeating his brother Ravana in the great battle across the sea in Lanka. Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Arichal Munai point, which is the place from where Ram Setu starts. pic.twitter.com/Cy86FtwyBB — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024 × Earlier, on Saturday (Jan 20), the Prime Minister visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

"Will never forget yesterday's visit to the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple. There is timeless devotion in every part of the Temple," PM Modi posted from his official X handle.

Modi is now set to wind up his three-day tour of Tamil Nadu.

Modi's Ramayana tour in temples across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an eleven-day 'Anushtaan' (special ritual) ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on Jan 22. Modi set out on a pilgrimage to shrines associated with Lord Ram across the country.

It took him to Ramkund and Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik, Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, and Guruvayur Temple and Triprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Kerala over the past few days.

PM Modi also initiated the Swachh Teerth initiative (or a drive to keep temples clean) after he mopped the premises of Shree Kalaram Temple in Nasik on January 12.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on Monday, January 22.