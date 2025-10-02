/PM Modi unveils Rs 100 coin with ‘Bharat Mata’ image, opposition calls it 'insult to Constitution'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a special postage stamp and a commemorative coin of Rs 100 on Wednesday, featuring 'Bharat Mata' on Indian currency, to mark the centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). On one side, the Rs 100 coin bears the national emblem, while the reverse depicts a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra with a lion, while swayamsevaks are shown bowing before her in devotion and commitment.

"For the first time in the history of independent India, the image of Bharat Mata has been featured on Indian currency, which marks a moment of great pride and historical significance," PM Modi said at the launch, PTI reported.

The coin also carries the RSS motto "Rashtray Swaha, Idam Rashtraya, Idam Na Mama”, which means, "Everything is dedicated to the nation, Everything is the nation's, Nothing is mine". Meanwhile, the commemorative postal stamp showcases RSS swayamsevaks' taking part in the 1963 Republic Day Parade, highlighting the historic contributions of the organisation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Opposition calls it an insult to the Constitution

However, the move has sparked political debate as the Opposition objected to it and labelled it an attempt to glorify the RSS at an event hosted by the Ministry of Culture, which was attended by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale. In a series of posts, the Congress underscored that the RSS had not played a role in India's freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also labelled the release of the stamp and the coin as "grave injury and insult" to the Constitution, a lawbook the Sangh "never accepted".

The CPI(M) politburo stated that the portrayal of ‘Bharat Mata’ represents "a Hindu goddess image propagated by the RSS as a symbol of its sectarian concept of a Hindutva Rashtra”. It further argued that the postal stamp featuring uniformed RSS volunteers at the 1963 Republic Day parade distorts historical facts.