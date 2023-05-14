PM Modi to visit Papua New Guinea with focus on Pacific Summit, diaspora, and MoUs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Papua New Guinea on 21-22 May. The visit will focus on the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, meeting the Indian diaspora, and signing several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). The visit is expected to strengthen the bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea and further enhance cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, held a meeting with Indian High Commissioner to PNG, Imbasekar Sundaramurhti, and Chief Liaison Officer Visvas Sapkal on Friday (May 12, 2023), to discuss preparations for the visit. In a statement after the meeting, the PNG PM said that his country is "ready to host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from May 21-22".

Modi will receive a red-carpet welcome with a 19-gun salute upon his arrival on May 21.

On May 22, he will meet Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and hold talks with PM James Marape. After that, he will be participating in the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit. He will also meet with members of the Indian community during his visit.

During the visit, India and PNG are expected to sign multiple agreements and exchange proposals aimed at enhancing cooperation in various fields. The Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Micro Small to Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will strengthen economic ties between the two countries. Reciprocal visa-on-arrival arrangements and visa exemptions for diplomatic and official passport holders will ease travel restrictions and promote people-to-people contacts. The cultural exchange programs, MOUs between election commissions and broadcasters, and ICT cooperation agreements will further deepen bilateral relations.

"Cabinet has directed the Department of Foreign Affairs to liaise with relevant sectoral agencies and departments to ensure the above deliverables are ready on time to be announced during my meeting with Prime Minister Modi," PM Marape said.

Interestingly, the visit will coincide with US President Biden's presentation of the country and meeting with leaders of the Pacific. India has been proactive in building ties with countries in the region, and this visit is expected to further enhance India's engagement with the Pacific Island countries.

