PM Modi to visit Egypt this month as Delhi-Cairo firm up ties

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Egypt later this month, marking his first trip to the country since assuming office in 2014. A visit to Cairo will be part of PM Modi's US visit. The visit comes as India and Egypt seek to strengthen their bilateral ties, with a particular focus on defence cooperation and education.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited India in January of this year, where he was the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations. This upcoming visit by PM Modi can be seen as a reciprocal gesture, further deepening the relationship between the two nations.

The two leaders have engaged on multiple fronts, and defence collaboration has taken centre stage. Egypt has expressed interest in acquiring various defence equipment from India, including the LCA Tejas aircraft, the Akash missile system, and the DRDO's Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW). In response, India has been open to sharing technology and exploring possibilities for co-production. The growing defence cooperation was evident when Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Egypt last year, resulting in a pact on cooperation in the defence sector.

Education is another key area of focus for both countries. Egypt has expressed a desire to establish an Indian higher education centre, similar to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). With its large economy and large population, Egypt is viewed as a natural partner for India. The country's strategic location with free trade agreements in place can potentially serve as a gateway for Indian investors seeking opportunities in West Asia and Africa.

Egypt's reputation as a moderate and influential voice in the Islamic world has further bolstered the relationship between the two nations. Egypt has consistently condemned terrorism and has not supported Pakistani policies within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

