/PM Modi to visit China on August 31, to attend SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China from August 31 to September1 to attend theShanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. This will be PM Modi's first visit to China after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between the troops of the two nations in Eastern Ladakh.

PM Modi last visited China in 2018. This will be his sixth visit as the Prime Minister of India. PM Modi will visit Japan on August 30, where he will hold bilateraltalks with his Japanese counterpart.

India and China's bilateralrelationship had come under severe strain after Beijing's attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border, were thwarted by the Indian military.

Indian Army's 20 soldiers died in the line of duty in the Galwan Valley in a bloody hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops. An unspecified number of Chinese troops, including officers, also perished in the clash.

Over the last few months, the two nations have shown signs of a thaw.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited China, where he met with President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. They talked about outstanding issues like sharing water resources data, trade sanctions, and reducing tensions on the Line of Actual Control.

Last year, Modi and Xi Jinping held their first formal talks in five years on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri said after the meeting that the two leaders had affirmed stable and amicable bilateral relations between India and China.

"The two leaders affirmed that stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, will have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity,” Misri had said.