PM Modi to inaugurate the world's largest diamond bourse on Dec 17 in Surat

The grand inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse building in Gujarat, the world's largest office annex, is scheduled for December 17, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the event.

Surat is renowned for producing 92 per cent of the world's natural diamonds. The Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) was established as a comprehensive centre facilitating both the manufacturing and trading aspects of the diamond industry.

In August of this year, the infrastructure situated within the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City, achieved recognition from the Guinness World Records as the largest office building globally.

The SDB has been constructed for $35,000 and it boasts a built-up area of 6.7 million sq ft, surpassing even the size of the Pentagon. The megastructure comprises nine towers with ground plus 15 floors each, the office spaces within a range from 300 sq ft to 75,000 sq ft. The complex houses 4,500 offices, is serviced by 125 lifts and is interconnected by 24 spine corridors.

The structure is designed to serve as a convenient centre for more than 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders.

In addition to office spaces, the Diamond Bourse campus offers a range of amenities, including secure deposit vaults, conference halls, multipurpose halls, restaurants, banks, customs clearance facilities, convention centres, exhibition spaces, training facilities, entertainment areas, and a club, all complemented by comprehensive security measures.

Also read | Indian markets surge to record highs as Federal Reserve boosts rate cut expectations