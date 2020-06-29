PM Modi to address the nation on June 30 at 4 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on 30 June at 4 pm, said the Prime Minister's Office late Monday evening.

The Prime Minister Office’s (PMO) shared the information on its official twitter handle.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 29, 2020 ×

PM Modi's address will come amid the prevailing tensions between India and China following an ongoing stand-off at Ladakh's Galwan valley.

Meanwhile, In the midst of ongoing tension at Sino-Indian border after a standoff with Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, the Govt of India on Monday took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps.

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," announced Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday PM Modi addressed the nation through his radio show, Mann Ki Baat, in which he said that had given a befitting response to China on Ladakh issue.



(With inputs from agencies)