PM Modi takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over 'destroying Shakti' jibe

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Mar 18) slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark stating that the grand old party and INDIA bloc were trying to challenge the concept and that the opposition.

While addressing a public meeting in Shivamogga, PM Modi said, "Yesterday an announcement to destroy Shakti was made from Shivaji Park (in Mumbai). How much it must have hurt the soul of Balasaheb Thackeray. Nari Shakti ka yahi aashirvad mera sabse bada kawach hai (Blessings of Nari Shaki is my biggest security shield). No other government has given so much focus to Nari Shakti since Independence." #WATCH | Shivamogga, Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi says, "Yesterday an announcement to destroy Shakti was made from Shivaji Park (in Mumbai). How much it must have hurt the soul of Balasaheb Thackeray... Nari Shakti ka yahi aashirvad mera sabse bada kawach hai...The people of the… pic.twitter.com/BoFDzgeYW7 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024 ×

Stating that every mother and daughter is a form of ‘shakti’ in India he said that Gandhi's remark was an attack on the women of the country and also accused the INDIA bloc of disliking the rise of 'Nari Shakti' women power.

"The people of the INDI alliance want to destroy this Shakti. They hate the increasing shakti of Maa Bharti. An attack on Shakti means an attack on women, daughters, Maa Bharti. INDI alliance and Congress has challenged this Shakti, our daughters, and women of this country will give them a befitting reply on June 4," he said.

He also denounced former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bal Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray, who were present along with Gandhi when he made the remark.

“And who were there on the dais? What would be happening to Bal Thackeray's soul?” PM Modi said.

'Modi ji twisting 'Shakti' remark', alleged Gandhi

Gandhi, on Monday, issuing a clarification over his remarks after triggering severe backlash, said that PM Modi was “twisting" his remarks.

“Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The Shakti that I mentioned, the Shakti that we are fighting, is the mask of that power, Modi ji," Rahul Gandhi said in a long post on X.

The Congress leader invited sharp criticism after he criticised the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Modi on multiple fronts, including allegations of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during his address in Mumbai at the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Gandhi said.