In first foreign visit post Operation Sindoor, PM Modi to visit Canada, Croatia, Cyprus starting June 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia from June 15 to 19, underscoring India’s growing global engagement and strategic outreach.

Post Operation Sindoor, this will be PM Modi's first foreign visit. The tour begins with a landmark visit to Cyprus, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades, followed by his participation in the G-7 Summit in Canada. The visit will conclude with a historic first-ever trip to Croatia.

“At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Cyprus on 15-16 June, 2025. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades. While in Nicosia, Prime Minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol. The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement on Saturday (June 14).

Sixth consecutive G-7 participation

In the second leg of his tour, PM Modi will visit Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16–17 at the invitation of his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, to participate in the G-7 Summit. This will mark his sixth consecutive appearance at the G-7 Summit.

“At the Summit, Prime Minister will exchange views with leaders of G-7 countries, other invited outreach countries and Heads of International Organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues. Prime Minister will also hold several bilateral meetings on the side-lines of the Summit,” the ministry of external affairs added.

First official visit to Croatia

In the final leg of his tour, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, PM Modi will undertake an official visit to Croatia on June 18, which will be the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship.

“Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic. The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union,” the ministry of external affairs said.