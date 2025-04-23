Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed at least 27 people, mostly tourists. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval briefed PM Modi on the terrorist attack.

Advertisment

PM Modi condemned the attack as he wrote on X, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.

Also read: Pahalgam terrorist attack: Trump offered America's 'full support' to India in call with PM Modi

Advertisment

PM Modi meets Doval, Jaishankar

Immediately after his arrival, PM took a briefing meeting at the airport with NSA, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials to discuss the situation.

Home Minister Amit Shah immediately rushed to Srinagar after conducting a special meeting at his home in Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, CRPF DG, Jammu Kashmir DG and Army officials were present vial video conferencing.

Advertisment

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is believed to be behind the attack.

On Tuesday afternoon, gunmen opened fire at tourists gathered in a Baisaran meadow and ran away into the jungles after killing many who were seen lying on the ground. Indian security forces in Kashmir carried out a major manhunt Wednesday.

Also read: Found in a pool of blood in moments: Karnataka resident killed in Pahalgam terror attack

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Delhi after cutting short his Saudi Arabia visit in view of the #PahalgamTerroristAttack in Kashmir



(Source - ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/5WAk8kL0g5 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

US offers full support to India

United States President Donald Trump expressed his "full support" to India in a call with PM Modi. Trump posted on the social media platform Truth Social, "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured."

"Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" Trump added.