PM Modi pulls up opposition over farmer protests; agriculture minister says informal talks continue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to support the new farm laws on Friday, saying they are beneficial for farmers and the government is ready for talks to clear the doubts.

The prime minister's comments came on day 23 of massive farmers' protest at the borders of national capital Delhi despite a massive drop in temperature levels.

Modi also said that the accusations that these laws will end the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produce are blatant lies.

"We are asking them, again and again, to point out problems in the new farm laws, but they don't have any answer. Those who have lost their political space in the country are misleading farmers that they will lose their lands," the PM said.

He also said still if anyone has any doubts, then the government is ready for talks.

"Even after all these government's efforts if anyone has any doubt over the farm laws, we, with folded hands and heads bowed, are ready for talks," the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, the All India Kisan Sabha on Friday said it would join farmers protest in Delhi against the new laws.

However, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar expressed hopes that the agitation will end before the new year, adding that informal talks with farmers are ongoing.

"We have constantly been holding discussions with farmers' unions... Overall, our effort is to reach a solution through dialogue with them. We are still open for talks. We are holding discussions with unions. I hope through dialogue we can move towards reaching a solution," Tomar told news agency PTI.

