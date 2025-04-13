PM Modi, President Murmu extend Baisakhi greetings
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyous Baisakhi! May this festival bring new hope, happiness and abundance into your life. May we always celebrate the spirit of togetherness, gratitude and renewal."
