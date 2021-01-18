PM Modi performs groundbreaking ceremony for Ahmedabad, Surat metro rail

Prime Minister Modi on Monday performed groundbreaking ceremony for the Ahmedabad metro rail project Phase-II and Surat metro rail project via video conferencing.

"Ahmedabad and Surat are receiving very important gifts today. Metro will further strengthen the connectivity in two major business centres of the country," PM Modi said while setting the metro project in motion.

PM Modi said the government is building a "collective" integrated system which would allow bus, metro, rail to complement each other nationwide.

"Before 2014, only 225 kms of metro line had become operational in the last 10-12 years. In the last 6 years, over 450 kms of metro network have become operational," India's prime minister informed.

The Ahmedabad metro Phase-II is 28.25 km long with two corridors with the first corridor being 22.8 km long and the second 5.4 km long.

"Work is underway on over 1000 kms of metro network in 27 cities across the nation," the PM said, while asserting that, "There was a time when there was no modern thinking in the nation, regarding the metro network. There was no metro policy. As a result, there were different kinds of metro in different cities."

According to reports, the total cost of Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crore.

The Surat metro project is 40.35 km long with the first corridor being 21.61 km long and the second corridor stretching 18.74 km. The project reportedly costs Rs 12,020 crore.