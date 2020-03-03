It's a chance for women to take over PM Narendra Modi's social media accounts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that he shall give away his social media accounts to women on this Women's Day.

“This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” PM Modi tweeted.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020 ×

This announcement has put an end to all the speculation that stormed the internet after he hinted at giving up his social media accounts.

Yesterday, in a surprising development, PM Modi in a tweet said he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020 ×

PM Modi, who is among the most-followed political leaders in the world on Twitter, has 53.3 million followers on the social microblogging site.

The Indian prime minister has 44,597,925 followers currently on Facebook with another 35.2 million on Instagram. On YouTube, PM Modi has 4.5 million subscribers.