PM Modi likely to visit Maldives for its 60th Independence Day celebrations, anniversary of diplomatic ties

New Delhi: Plans are afoot for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Maldives later this month to attend Maldives’ Independence Day. Maldives celebrates its Independence Day on July 26, marking the country’s independence from British colonial rule in 1965. This year, the Maldives will celebrate its 60th Independence Day, with festivities in the national capital, Malé, and across the country.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the Maldives since the Muizzu government took charge in November 2023 and comes as both countries celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties. During the visit, focus is expected to be on the inauguration of India-supported projects in the country, with a focus on the wider stability of the Indian Ocean region, where both countries have been working with each other under initiatives like the Colombo Security Conclave.

The visit is seen in the backdrop of an upswing in ties after a period of stress in the aftermath of derogatory remarks by Maldivian ministers on the Indian Prime Minister. Last year, President Mohamed Muizzu visited India. The visit saw a ₹3,000 crore currency swap deal to support the Maldives’ economic recovery.

India has been a key economic and infrastructure partner of the Maldives. It has been supporting the Greater Male Connectivity Project, the biggest infrastructure project of the country, which aims to connect Male to Villingili, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi islands through a series of bridges, causeways, and roads. The project is crucial for the proposed Gulhifalhu Port and will be a major catalyst for the Maldivian economy in the future through jobs and economic activity. It is funded through a separate USD 400 million Line of Credit (LoC) and USD 100 million grant from India.

The last visit of PM Modi to the Maldives was in 2019. In fact, Maldives and Sri Lanka were part of his first overseas visit after taking the oath of office for his second term that year. During that visit, he addressed a session of the newly constituted People’s Majlis, and MoUs were signed in the field of hydrography, health, and the establishment of passenger-cum-cargo service by sea. The PM also announced supporting the restoration of Hukuru Miskiiy (Friday Mosque) in Malé.