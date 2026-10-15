/PM Modi inaugurates five development projects worth ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated and dedicated five major development initiatives worth around ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh, focusing on strengthening connectivity, improving energy infrastructure, preserving the region’s ancient heritage and enhancing water security.

The projects, inaugurated through video conferencing at around 12:30 pm, include a new passenger terminal building at Leh Airport, the 298-km Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, a small hydropower project and transmission line, India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park, and 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar.

The initiatives are expected to improve civilian connectivity, strengthen strategic mobility for the Armed Forces and support the region’s long-term development.

A major highlight of the inauguration was the new passenger terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, constructed at a cost of ₹640 crore.

Spread across 23,800 square metres, the terminal has been designed to handle 35 lakh passengers annually. Equipped with modern passenger amenities and incorporating geothermal energy to improve energy efficiency, the facility seeks to balance growing aviation requirements with Ladakh’s environmentally sensitive landscape.

The terminal also incorporates elements of Ladakh’s cultural heritage, combining contemporary airport infrastructure with the region’s distinctive architectural and cultural identity.

The facility is expected to enhance passenger convenience and strengthen air connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of the country.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the 298-km Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Connecting Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley, the road provides an alternative connectivity corridor to Ladakh, supplementing the existing Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways.

Traversing difficult Himalayan terrain, including the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass, the road represents a significant engineering achievement and carries considerable strategic importance.

The alternative route is expected to strengthen logistical support and operational mobility for the Armed Forces, while improving access to healthcare, education, markets and other essential services for residents of Zanskar and adjoining areas.

As part of efforts to improve energy infrastructure and harness Ladakh’s renewable energy potential, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project and the 66 kV Double-Circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line.

The two projects are expected to strengthen power evacuation infrastructure and improve the reliability of the electricity network in the region.

With Ladakh’s geographical conditions offering considerable potential for renewable energy, the initiatives mark another step towards utilising local hydropower resources and improving the region’s energy security.

In a major step towards preserving Ladakh’s archaeological heritage, PM Modi inaugurated India’s first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh.

Ladakh is home to hundreds of prehistoric rock-art sites featuring carvings of animals, human figures and symbolic representations that provide insights into the region’s ancient human settlements and cultural evolution.

The conservation park will provide a dedicated space for protecting these vulnerable archaeological remains, raising public awareness and encouraging responsible heritage tourism.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar, aimed at addressing Ladakh’s distinctive water management challenges.

Despite receiving substantial water resources from snowmelt and glacial runoff during certain periods, the region faces seasonal shortages, particularly during the crucial sowing season when agricultural demand rises.