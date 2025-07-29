Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the Indian armed forces for avenging the Pahalgam terrorist attack, saying terrorists involved in the dastardly mass shooting were punished and their masterminds still have sleepless nights induced by India's Operation Sindoor. Addressing the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said the motive behind the terrorist attack was to trigger riots, but the people of India thwarted the Pakistan-based terrorists' designs.

"Armed forces were given a free hand. They were told to decide the when, where, and how... We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day," PM Modi said.

PM Modi thanked the people of the country for foiling the conspiracy to trigger riots by remaining united.

"The cruel incident that happened in Pahalgam on 22nd April, the way terrorists shot innocent people after asking them about their religion, was the height of cruelty. This was a well-thought-out attempt to throw India into the fire of violence. This was a conspiracy to spread riots in India. Today I thank the countrymen that the country foiled that conspiracy with unity," he added.

Referring to the Indian armed forces' precise strikes that destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, he said India avenged the April 22 attack in just 22 minutes.

"Right after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistani forces had this idea that India would indeed take a major action. They started making nuclear threats. On the intervening night of 6-7 May, India took action just as decided. Pakistan could not do anything," he added.

Pakistan attacked Indian military installations and civilian areas after India's precision strikes on terrorist bases. After having warded off most of these attacks, Indian forces badly damaged Pakistan's strategic air bases, forcing Pakistan's DGMO to seek cessation of hostilities from his Indian counterpart.

PM Modi, referring to the damage Indian strikes wreaked, said that many of Pakistan's airbasesremain in ICU. "India has proved that nuclear blackmail will not work anymore, and neither will India bow down to this nuclear blackmail. Pakistan's airbases and assets have suffered heavy damage. And to date, many of their airbases are in ICU," he added.