PM Modi holds video conference with chief ministers over coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a video conference with all chief ministers to discuss ways to check the spread of coronavirus. This was the first video interaction after he enforced a pan-India lockdown on March 24.

The issues discussed in the meeting were contact tracing of those feared to be exposed to the deadly virus and isolation of those who test positive of the virus.

Issues such as spread of coronavirus, movement of migrants, availability of essentials and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants also came up for discussion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and top bureaucrats were present along with the prime minister.

This is for the second time the prime minister held a video conference with the chief ministers after the spread of coronavirus, and the first after the 21-day lockdown came into force.

On March 20 also, PM Modi interacted with the CMs.

According to the health ministry, death toll due to coronavirus touched 50 on Thursday. Total number of positive cases has risen to 1,965 in the country.



