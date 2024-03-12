PM Modi flags off 10 new Vande Bharat trains, lays foundation stone of railway projects

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various railway projects in Ahmedabad, the capital city of the Indian state of Gujarat.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "India is a young country, a large young population resides here. I would like to tell the youth that the today inaugurations that happened today are for your present. The foundation stone layings that happened today have come with the guarantee of your bright future."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of several railway projects from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Paatil also present.

"The governments that came after independence gave priority to political selfishness. Indian Railway is a major victim of that...The first that I did was to include Railway into the Budget of the Government, due to that funds of the Government are now used for the development of Railway," he added.