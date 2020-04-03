PM Modi fighting the coronavirus battle with 'sustained communication'

Repeat, repeat and repeat as repetition is key to success. Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his public outreach amidst growing coronavirus concerns and the lack of awareness about the pandemic. It wasn’t an easy task to spread awareness among a population of 130 billion, at the same time avoid creating any panic.

The key to the outreach programme was harnessing every mass media platform, activating influencers and repeat messaging of “social distancing”.

Not only did PM Narendra Modi make calls to all CMs, healthcare workers, stakeholders from Electronic & print media, sportspersons, etc., he has also been actively promoting initiatives on coronavirus through tweets.

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020 ×

Prime Minister Modi has been successfully promoting the idea of the fight against Coronavirus as a social and national movement among the people. His call to appreciate Healthcare Workers by applauding for them during Junta Curfew was widely accepted across the nation. The suit was followed by other nations like the UK, France, the US, etc. where people came out in their balconies and applauded them for working on front-line against the pandemic.

It all started with a tweet on March 4th when Prime Minister tweeted and announced that he will not be taking part in Holi events this year. In a tweet, he said, "Experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme."

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020 ×

Ever since, Prime Minister Modi has done five addresses to the nation on coronavirus, every time repeating the importance of “social distancing” and consequences for not following it. Four out of five times, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation with a television address and once on “Mann Ki Baat” on the radio. He has also been actively engaging with people on Twitter where has a massive following of 54.8 million followers.

Prime Minister Modi has been very careful in choosing the platforms and also, making the best use of every platform to increase his outreach among people and spread awareness about Coronavirus. Coronavirus, the pandemic has now infected more than 1 million people in more than 180 countries and killed more than 54 thousand people, according to John Hopkins University that has been tracking COVID-19 cases.

According to the survey conducted by BARC and data measurement firm Nielson, amid the lockdown, television consumption has seen a 37% spike across India, with 622 million watching TV daily for 4 hours 40 minutes. Also, users are now spending 3.8 hours per day on their smartphones, resulting in a spike of 12% of the time spent on smartphones. The report is titled Crisis Consumption: An Insights Series Into TV, Smartphones, and Audiences. The report also suggests how people want to stay informed thus making News as the biggest beneficiary with a 298% surge in viewership. The data indicates why the Prime Minister chose Television as one of the Primary mediums to connect with people.

Apart from social media and Television, Prime Minister has also been consistently connecting with people through his monthly radio address with, Mann ki Baat. Through, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people across the country on a range of important subjects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought the nation's forgiveness for imposing a monumental lockdown on the country but said "we have to win ... and we will win the battle" against the unprecedented menace of coronavirus that has claimed more than 56 lives in India till now. There is a reason why PM chose “Mann Ki Baat” to apologize for the strict measures he took. The reason is its the reach and impact of Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat. According to a multi-platform survey conducted by ‘Aakashwani’ in 2018, about 70.8% of the total respondents, or about 7 in every 10 people said, they have listened to Mann Ki Baat.”

PM's mass messaging was just not about the mediums but also the variety of sectors that the Prime Minister has been addressing. Till now, Prime Minister has engaged with more than a dozen different sections of society from CMs of all states on the 20th of March to today’s video conferencing with sportspersons. In a series of meetings via video conference PM has already met CMs of all states, leaders of Pharma Industries, stakeholders in electronic and print media, stakeholders of leading industries, medical fraternity, radio jockeys, AYUSH practitioners, spiritual leaders, sportspersons, etc. Meeting with influencers of each sector has a captive audience that Prime Minister tried to reach through them.

Amid all this, Prime Minister Modi also made a massive global outreach, having spoken to world leaders from Prime Minister of UK, Israel, and Kuwait. He also spoke with Presidents of France, Russia, Afghanistan, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. His outreach also included phone calls to the Crown Princes of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. He also initiated a virtual SAARC Summit on the 13th of March and proposed the creation of a COVID-19 Emergency Fund based on voluntary contributions from all the countries, with India making an initial offer of US $10 million for the fund. Then on March 17th, Prime Minister Modi while speaking with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the current G-20 chair, proposed a virtual G-20 leadership meet. PM Modi earlier proposed the same idea to Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, another G-20 member. The online G-20 session took place on March 26. Prime Minister Modi’s globally-focused approach makes a certain sense. New Delhi is not hesitant to take the lead while fighting a global pandemic.

Every time the Indian Prime Minister initiated a meeting or video conference or address to the nation or a global outreach, he kept on repeating the message of how the fight with coronavirus can’t be fought individually. It has to be fought while staying together, staying informed and spreading the word of “social distancing”, not the deadly virus.