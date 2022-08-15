PM Modi dons tricolour turban for India’s 76th Independence Day

Keeping up with the tradition of sporting colourful turbans on Independence Day, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday donned a tricolour turban with a long tail and National Flag motif.

Addressing the nation for the ninth consecutive time, Modi was clad in a traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, as he hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.

The prime minister is known for donning flamboyant and colourful turbans on Independence Day and Republic Day since he came to power in 2014.

Last year, he wore a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail.

At the 74th Independence Day celebrations in 2020, the prime minister was seen in a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail. He had paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi sported a multi-coloured turban for his sixth Independence Day speech in 2019 after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

For his maiden Independence Day speech in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban.

Notably, on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Modi went old school in his customary address where he used paper notes for his speech instead of a teleprompter as he began his speech by congratulating the countrymen in the national capital Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

