PM Modi delivers his seventh consecutive I-Day address to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered his seventh consecutive Independence Day address to the nation. He addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort to mark the 74th Independence Day.

The prime minister arrived at Red Fort at 7.18 am and addressed the nation at 7.30 am after unfurling the national flag.

In the past, his Independence Day speeches have been marked with big announcements, and his government's achievements. But this year, the prime minister focussed on the government's efforts to deal with COVID-19 in a ceremony muted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited Rajghat to pay a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, at 7 am. His cavalcade then arrived at Red Fort's Lahore Gate.

He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The prime minister then proceeded to inspect the Guard of Honour, being presented by the three armed forces and the Delhi Police.

At 7.28 am, PM Modi unfurled the national flag, while the Army Grenadiers Regimental Centre Military Band played the national anthem and elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial) gave a 21 Gun Salute.

