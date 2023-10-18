ugc_banner

PM Modi 'deeply shocked' Gaza hospital blast, says perpetrators must face justice

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Oct 18, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

Story highlights

PM Narendra Modi reacted to the rising death toll in Israel and Gaza City as he said that civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of 'serious and continuing concern'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday (Oct 18) condemned the blast on a hospital in Gaza, which reportedly killed more than 500 people. PM Modi said that he was "deeply shocked" and added that the perpetrators must face justice.

"Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

