PM Modi 'deeply shocked' Gaza hospital blast, says perpetrators must face justice
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday (Oct 18) condemned the blast on a hospital in Gaza, which reportedly killed more than 500 people. PM Modi said that he was "deeply shocked" and added that the perpetrators must face justice.
"Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," Modi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2023
