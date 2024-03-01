PM Modi decries INDIA bloc's silence on Sandeshkhali atrocities, labels country ashamed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the West Bengal government on Friday (March 1), highlighting alleged atrocities against women and incidents of land grab in Sandeshkhali.

During a rally in Arambagh town in Hooghly district, the Prime Minister expressed his concern over the Sandeshkhali unrest, where locals, particularly women, accused the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates of land grab and sexual harassment.

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi condemned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her silence on the matter, stating, "The entire country is witnessing the situation in West Bengal today. After witnessing what the Trinamool did to the mothers and sisters of Sandeshkhali, the whole country is suffering and seething with anger."

He criticised the TMC leader's actions, stating, "The leader of TMC has crossed all limits of audacity with sisters and daughters in Sandeshkhali."

PM Modi highlighted the alleged lack of support from Mamata Didi when the sisters sought help, accusing the Bengal government of aiding the culprit.

He mentioned that pressure from the BJP eventually led to the arrest of the accused by the Bengal Police.

PM Modi further criticised the Congress and INDI Alliance, accusing them of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement policies. He asserted, "Trinamool has created a new model of crime and corruption in Bengal."

Regarding financial matters, PM Modi claimed, "Piles of notes are coming out from the houses of TMC ministers." He accused the state government of obstructing central investigating agencies and emphasised that the funds sent to Bengal by the Centre were not being utilised effectively.

During the rally in Arambagh, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects.

These included the inauguration of Indian Oil's 518-km Haldia-Barauni Crude Oil Pipeline, developed at a cost of approximately ₹2,790 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for projects at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 MW) in Purulia district, a coal-based thermal power project overseen by the Damodar Valley Corporation.