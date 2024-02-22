AAP-Congress Delhi deal likely, sources say 4-3 seat sharing agreement agreed

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls in an alliance. Sources said the two parties have finalised their seat-sharing alliance for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on Thursday.

As per the sources, both parties have locked the deal for a four-three alliance, with the AAP contesting on four and Congress settling for three.

The seat-sharing alliance came through after several rounds of deliberations this week and today, as well as a meeting held at KC Venugopal's house in Delhi.

During the meeting, KC Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik were present from Congress side, while Sandeep Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi were representing the AAP.

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha the BJP won all seven seats from Delhi. In the 2004 elections the Congress had won 6 seats and the BJP 1 seat while in 2009 Lok Sabha polls the Congress won all 7 seats in Delhi.

In addition to this, it has also been learned that Congress is likely to give AAP one seat in Haryana, while AAP will support the Congress for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile the Aam Admi Party had dominated the assembly elections winning 67 of the 70 seats in the 2015 assembly election and 62 of 70 assembly seats in the 2020 elections.