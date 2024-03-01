LIVE TV
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP holds core party meeting to finalise first list of candidates

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Mar 01, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
main img
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Photograph:(Twitter)
01 Mar 2024, 12:09 PM (IST)
'Congress is bound to be history', says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
01 Mar 2024, 11:57 AM (IST)
Gas cylinder may cost Rs 2,000 if BJP comes to power, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, the government would hike the price of cooking gas cylinder to ₹ 2,000.

"If the BJP wins the elections, they may hike the price of a cooking gas cylinder to ₹ 1,500 or ₹ 2,000. Then again, we will have to go back to the old practice of collecting wood to light a fire," Banerjee said.

01 Mar 2024, 11:54 AM (IST)
Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Sitting Chilika MLA, Prashant Jagdev joins BJP on 29th February
01 Mar 2024, 11:53 AM (IST)
LoP Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur on bringing about No Confidence Motion against the state government
01 Mar 2024, 11:44 AM (IST)
'BJP's working is better than ours', says Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh
When asked who would be the face of campaigning in the state - CM Sukhu or she - for Lok Sabha elections, she said, "It has to be decided by the high command. That is not for me to decide. I will go just like a worker, like a sitting MP. As the state party chief, it is my responsibility to strengthen the people in the organisation and I am making all efforts towards it."

01 Mar 2024, 11:33 AM (IST)
BJP holds core party meeting

India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) on Thursday night (Feb 29) at BJP's headquarters in Delhi where the seats of Lok Sabha across about 17 states were discussed. The talks also set seals on more than 155 seats, the list of which is expected to be out in a day or two.

