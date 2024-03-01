Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP holds core party meeting to finalise first list of candidates
#WATCH | Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "Congress is bound to be history. Congress will be segregated into various regional parties. The national status of Congress will diminish after this election because the NDA is heading to a 400-plus victory...There is no… pic.twitter.com/V3WyUKjubF— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, the government would hike the price of cooking gas cylinder to ₹ 2,000.
"If the BJP wins the elections, they may hike the price of a cooking gas cylinder to ₹ 1,500 or ₹ 2,000. Then again, we will have to go back to the old practice of collecting wood to light a fire," Banerjee said.
#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Sitting Chilika MLA, Prashant Jagdev joined BJP on 29th February. He was expelled by the BJD a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/RJZQjHUvwQ— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024
#WATCH | Shimla | When asked if they will bring a No Confidence Motion against the state government, LoP Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur says, "...We are busy with our own work...Whatever is happening is all happening amongst them. Nobody else but they themselves are responsible… pic.twitter.com/kO4OZwsGK2— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024
#WATCH | Shimla | When asked who is better prepared as of today - Congress or BJP, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh says, "A lot of things remain to be done in Congress...It is true that BJP's working is better than ours." pic.twitter.com/bsQ1t6H4X0— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024
When asked who would be the face of campaigning in the state - CM Sukhu or she - for Lok Sabha elections, she said, "It has to be decided by the high command. That is not for me to decide. I will go just like a worker, like a sitting MP. As the state party chief, it is my responsibility to strengthen the people in the organisation and I am making all efforts towards it."
India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a Central Election Committee Meeting (CEC) on Thursday night (Feb 29) at BJP's headquarters in Delhi where the seats of Lok Sabha across about 17 states were discussed. The talks also set seals on more than 155 seats, the list of which is expected to be out in a day or two.
Glimpses from BJP Central Election Committee Meeting being held at party headquarters in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/qu7rp5DQ5j— BJP (@BJP4India) February 29, 2024