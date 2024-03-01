Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP holds core party meeting to finalise first list of candidates

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that if the BJP returns to power at the Centre, the government would hike the price of cooking gas cylinder to ₹ 2,000.

"If the BJP wins the elections, they may hike the price of a cooking gas cylinder to ₹ 1,500 or ₹ 2,000. Then again, we will have to go back to the old practice of collecting wood to light a fire," Banerjee said.