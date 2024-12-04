Chandigarh, India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Dec 3) hailed the three new criminal laws stating that speedy justice will now be delivered and that the days of 'tarikh pe tarikh' or prolonged trial for criminals are now over.

The prime minister was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh where he dedicated to the country the implementation of new criminal laws and stated that the ideals of equality, harmony and social justice are what strengthen Nyaya Sanhita.

PM Modi dedicates to the nation the successful implementation of three new criminal laws

Emphasising on how important timely delivery of justice was, he said that the days of 'tarikh pe tarikh' are over.

'Tarikh pe tarikh' is a popular dialogue from actor Sunny Deoal's film Damini where he laments the repeated adjournment culture in courts.

He then said that the old criminal laws were designed by the Britishers to punish Indians and keep them enslaved, however, that was not the spirit of Nyaya Sanhita as it is the basis of democracy.

Addressing a programme marking the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws, PM Modi said, "In 1947, when our country became independent after centuries of slavery, after the wait of generations, after the sacrifices of the people, when the dawn of independence came, what kind of dreams there were, what kind of enthusiasm there was in the country. The countrymen thought that since the British had left, they would also be freed from the British laws. These laws were the means of the British oppression and exploitation. These laws were made when the British regime was ready to do anything to maintain its grip on India."

"With the integration of digital evidence and technology - we will get help to fight against terrorism. In the new laws - terorrists and terror…"

"The freedom struggle of 1857 shook the roots of the British rule, then in 1860 the British introduced the Indian Penal Code i.e. IPC. A few years later, the Indian Penal Act was introduced, that is, the first structure of the CrPC came into existence. The idea and purpose of these laws was to punish Indians and keep them enslaved. Unfortunately, for decades after independence, our laws revolved around the same penal code and penal mindset, which was used by treating the citizens as slaves. Small changes were made at times, but the character remains intact. Why we should continue with laws in the independent country that were made for slaves... The country must come out of that colonial mindset and hence, on 15th August, from Red Fort, I put the resolve before the nation... Our Nyaya Sahita is strengthening the spirit of "Of the People, By the People, For the People, which is the basis of democracy," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)