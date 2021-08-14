PM Modi: August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to commemorate the struggles and sacrifices of the people at that time.

The prime minister said the pains of the partition can never be forgotten. “Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” said Modi on the microblogging site.

“May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment," he added in another tweet.

On August 14, Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India. It also brought the end of the British colonial rule in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them also lost their lives due to the large-scale riots, which broke out during the partition.

This year, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)