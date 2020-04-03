PM Modi asks citizens to light diyas and candles on Sunday night. Twitter lights up with humour

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Apr 03, 2020, 01.43 PM(IST) Edited By: Sonal Gera

PM Modi's address and Twitter! Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Twitter had a field day, and celebrated PM Modi's announcement with a little humour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the nation to light diyas and candles on Sunday (April 5) at 9 pm -- people would also switch off the electric lights at their homes. And in order to dispel the darkness that the coronavirus pandemic has brought along, citizens would observe this for nine minutes.

As much as it sounds like a mini-Diwali, Twitterverse had it no less. The micro-blogging site had a field day, and celebrated the announcement with a little humour.

First things first, the memers rejoiced. Because, content.

×

Hmmm! Okay!

×

Kabhi kabhi lagta hai Bigg Boss-ichh hi bhagwaan hai...

×

You have been warned.

×

We got content from the WhatsApp university of Fake News too!

×

Do not try this at home!

×

Well, we agree.

×

If you don't know what we are talking about, read this: PM Modi urges citizens to light diyas, candles on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 mins to 'dispel darkness brought by coronavirus'

Topics