PM Modi asks citizens to light diyas and candles on Sunday night. Twitter lights up with humour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the nation to light diyas and candles on Sunday (April 5) at 9 pm -- people would also switch off the electric lights at their homes. And in order to dispel the darkness that the coronavirus pandemic has brought along, citizens would observe this for nine minutes.

As much as it sounds like a mini-Diwali, Twitterverse had it no less. The micro-blogging site had a field day, and celebrated the announcement with a little humour.

First things first, the memers rejoiced. Because, content.

Hmmm! Okay!

Kabhi kabhi lagta hai Bigg Boss-ichh hi bhagwaan hai...

T:792#ModiVideoMessage

On a lighter note 🤣🤣

BIG BOSS aapko is haftey ka luxury budget task de rahey hain

(Pic courtesy: Twitter) pic.twitter.com/Gbyo9jV6YI — Mayank Sengar (@Sengar_S_Mayank) April 3, 2020 ×

You have been warned.

#ModiVideoMessage

This should not happen ...Its for 9 min only that too at home 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NUMnZxLjUE — हिन्दुत्व 💥💥🗨 (@HindutwaB) April 3, 2020 ×

We got content from the WhatsApp university of Fake News too!

Was waiting for WhatsApp and boom, got it

Good job, WhatsApp university 😀#ModiVideoMessage pic.twitter.com/O6Uw9KH1Au — Muskan (@mayurock) April 3, 2020 ×

Do not try this at home!

Modiji: Light Candles at 9PM on Sunday



Modiji's fanbois @ 9PM on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/0ZHH6GZj9h #ModiVideoMessage — Amit Chaturvedi (@Amit_knc) April 3, 2020 ×

Well, we agree.

If you don't know what we are talking about, read this: PM Modi urges citizens to light diyas, candles on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 mins to 'dispel darkness brought by coronavirus'