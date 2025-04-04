Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will arrive in the island nation of Sri Lanka on Friday (April 4) evening, for a two-day state visit. Modi will be the first global leader hosted by Anura Kumara Dissanayake after being sworn-in as the president of the country in September.

Both the nations will hold discussions on sectors such as energy, digitalisation, security, healthcare, and debt assistance given to Sri Lanka by India, said the statement released by Sri Lankan president's office.

Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar will also be a part of the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister.

During his visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Anuradhapura and pay homage at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi tree. He will also formally inaugurate the Maho-Anuradhapura railway signalling system and the newly upgraded Maho-Omanthai railway line, both of which were established with assistance from the Indian government.

History, significance of Anuradhapura

Anuradhapura is a Buddhist pilgrim city and a World Heritage Property. It is also the birthplace of Theravada Buddhism which is the dominant religion in Sri Lanka, including Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. This form of Buddhism is also practiced by minorities in India, China, Bangladesh, Nepal and Vietnam.

The ancient capital of Anuradhapura stands at a heritage site located in the cultural triangle, conserved with the support of UNESCO since the 1980s. The Sri Lankan Government is planning to develop Anuradhapura, including Jaffna, and Kandy, as heritage cities.

The site is also one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world

Anuradhapura, 200 kilometres (124 miles) north of capital Colombo, will be visited by PM Modi, who will pay homage to a fig tree believed to have grown from a cutting from the Bodhi tree in India under which the Buddha attained enlightenment more than 2,500 years ago.

The tree is worshipped and is a symbol of national sovereignty for the 22 million strong Buddhist population of the country.