Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday (August 15) to establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days to protect citizens from modern-day crises. "I announce today from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days. We will familiarise them with modern systems," the Prime Minister said.



He raised the question of what measures can be put in place to protect citizens from modern-day crises, adding that the government is going to create a massive, modern Civil Defence volunteer force capable of overcoming contemporary challenges.



The Prime Minister also highlighted the contribution of the country's daughters to nation-building, calling it a great source of inspiration for all. He noted that whether in fighter jets or civil aviation, the nation's daughters are at the forefront, and that they are leading the way in the sports arena and in STEM education as well.

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He further said that even in the armed forces, daughters graduating from the National Defence Academy (NDA) are demonstrating the capability to lead the nation's military with great confidence and authority. "Even in the armed forces, daughters graduating from the NDA are demonstrating the capability to lead the nation's military with great confidence and authority," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on India's youth

PM Modi said that the youth play a pivotal role in the journey towards a developed India. "Moreover, the youth are the primary beneficiaries of a developed India; therefore, we must advance by aligning the goal of a developed India with the aspirations of our young people," he said, adding that prioritising the youth is paramount as the country moves forward.

He noted that significant strides have been made in this direction over the past 10-12 years. Under the 'Startup India' initiative, over 250,000 startups have been registered across the country. "Our youth are not only working for themselves but are also creating employment opportunities for many others," he added.