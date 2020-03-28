PM Modi announces CARES fund for people to help govt fight coronavirus menace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a citizen assistance and relief in emergency situation fund (PM CARES Fund) for people to contribute to government's fight against coronavirus. The coronavirus tally in India has now shot upto 873.

Nineteen people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The fund has been announced with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, and to provide relief to the affected.

PM Modi will be the chairman of this trust and its members will include defence minister, home minister and finance minister.

“People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India,” PM Modi tweeted.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



The donations to this fund will also enjoy tax benefits.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has already made a hefty contribution to the fund. He has pledged to donate Rs 25 crore from his savings to the fund.

His wife, former actor and author Twinkle Khanna, praised Akshay for the step.

"The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ?I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing,'" she wrote.

A number of celebrities have come forward to donate money so as to help people in crisis.

South superstar Rajinikanth was the first celebrity to come forward by donating Rs 50 lakh to help daily wage workers.

Several A-listers from the south, including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and others have also donated money.

In Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Kapil Sharma too had come forward to fund relief work.

The "War" star said he has procured masks for BMC workers and caretakers, while Kapil had donated Rs 50 lakh to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by the PM, to contain the spread of the virus.

