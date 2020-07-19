PM discusses flood situation with Assam CM, assures support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured all support to Assam in dealing with the flood havoc, which has claimed 84 lives so far this year.

Discussing the flood situation with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone, Modi also enquired about the COVID-19 situation in the state and the ongoing efforts to douse the raging blaze at Oil India's Baghjan gas well in Tinsukia district.

"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding #AssamFloods2020, #COVID19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning," Sonowal tweeted.

"Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state," he said.

An official at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Sonowal informed Modi about all the measures the state has taken so far in dealing with the problems faced by the people.

The total number of people losing their lives in flood and landslides in Assam this year is 110. While 84 died in flood-related incidents, landslides claimed 26 lives.

Floods have affected over 25 lakh people in 24 of the 33 districts of Assam and has destroyed houses, crops, roads and bridges at several places.