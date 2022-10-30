PM calling Kashmiri youth icons is adding salt to the injuries: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in which he called the youth of Kashmir 'icons' during his 'Mann ki Baat' radio speech.

"It's funny that the PM is calling the youth of Kashmir as icons for the country," said Mehbooba Mufti.

''The youth of Jammu and Kashmir who are on roads demanding jobs and other means of livelihood, those youth who got selected after clearing different exams, like in police and other departments are demanding justice on roads as their selection lists were cancelled due to gross corruption. I think the PM is adding salt to the wounds of job seekers,'' added Mufti.

While talking about the recent target killings of Kashmiri Pandits and some Kashmiri Pandit families leaving the valley, Mehbooba said, "After 2019 the security situation has reached a stage where Kashmiri pandits are being continuously targeted in different areas of the valley. Today it's not the regime of National Conference or PDP, the ruling party BJP is both in centre and J&K and despite that Kashmiri Pandits are leaving Kashmir which is big question mark on their governance."

Mehbooba Mufti also said that she has always taken oath under the constitution and to save it is her duty.

