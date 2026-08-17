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  • /‘Please do your utmost to hear them out’: Rahul Gandhi writes to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, urges him to meet student protestors

‘Please do your utmost to hear them out’: Rahul Gandhi writes to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, urges him to meet student protestors

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 14:44 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 14:44 IST
‘Please do your utmost to hear them out’: Rahul Gandhi writes to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, urges him to meet student protestors

File image for representation Photograph: (ANI)

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Rahul Gandhi wrote to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, urging him to personally meet students protesting alleged JPSC and JSSC recruitment exam irregularities and resolve their legitimate concerns peacefully.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, suggesting that he personally meet students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and listen to their concerns.

In a letter dated August 14 and released on Monday (Aug 17), Gandhi said the protest had remained peaceful and described the students' demands as legitimate. He said a meeting between Soren and the protesters would reinforce the state government's commitment to resolving the issue.

Also read: Jharkhand protest: Devendra Nath Mahto enters 15 days of hunger strike; Students, state government set for fresh talks

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The protest and hunger strike over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered its 24th day on Monday (Aug 17). The state government is scheduled to hold a fourth round of talks with a delegation of students.

Gandhi welcomed the government's efforts to engage with the protesters, noting that an agreement had been reached on several demands even as the agitation continued and some students remained on an indefinite hunger strike.

“The youth of India is its future. We owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis. Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue,” Gandhi said in his letter.

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Also read: Jharkhand students burn effigies of CM Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav; one tonsures head in ‘mourning’


A group of four state ministers, including a Congress minister, has been holding talks with the students. However, a section of the protesters has demanded that Soren personally intervene in the matter.

The Jharkhand Police's Crime Investigation Department is investigating the alleged examination irregularities. Twenty people, including former JPSC chairman L Khiangte, have been arrested in connection with the probe.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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