/‘Please do your utmost to hear them out’: Rahul Gandhi writes to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, urges him to meet student protestors

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, suggesting that he personally meet students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and listen to their concerns.

In a letter dated August 14 and released on Monday (Aug 17), Gandhi said the protest had remained peaceful and described the students' demands as legitimate. He said a meeting between Soren and the protesters would reinforce the state government's commitment to resolving the issue.

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The protest and hunger strike over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered its 24th day on Monday (Aug 17). The state government is scheduled to hold a fourth round of talks with a delegation of students.

Gandhi welcomed the government's efforts to engage with the protesters, noting that an agreement had been reached on several demands even as the agitation continued and some students remained on an indefinite hunger strike.

“The youth of India is its future. We owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis. Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue,” Gandhi said in his letter.



A group of four state ministers, including a Congress minister, has been holding talks with the students. However, a section of the protesters has demanded that Soren personally intervene in the matter.