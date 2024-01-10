Planning to visit Lakshadweep? Here’s how you can get the permit

Lakshadweep, a tropical archipelago off the southwestern coast of India, is a haven of natural beauty and pristine landscapes. Comprising 36 coral islands, the region boasts turquoise lagoons, coral reefs and ivory beaches that together form a picturesque setting.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Lakshadweep, where he did snorkelling and posted about his experience on the microblogging site X. He wrote, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was," For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.



During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! pic.twitter.com/rikUTGlFN7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024 ×

Unfortunately, his visit soon led to a controversy after derogatory remarks by Maldives' ministers that led to an unexpected diplomatic row between India and Maldives. Many Indians objected to the disparaging remarks and joined the boycott campaign against Maldives, and soon discussions about visiting and promoting Indian destinations began to surface on X, and Lakshadweep started trending over the past week.

However, did you know that every person, who is not a native of Lakshadweep, shall have to obtain a permit for a visit to the archipelago? But don't worry, we will provide you with all the information you need to know if you intend to visit Lakshadweep.

Also read | Maldives tourism body says Indian tourists boost their economy

How to apply for the permit?

There are mainly two ways to apply for a permit to visit Lakshadweep islands.

Offline Permit

One needs to download the application form from the Lakshadweep Administration website (http://www.lakshadweeptourism.com/contact.html) or get it from the District Collector’s office in Kavaratti.



Once the form has been obtained, it must be filled fully and then be sent to the Collector's office together with the necessary paperwork.

Online Permit

The easiest and fastest way to apply for a permit is to do that online.



One needs to visit the ePermit portal (https://epermit.utl.gov.in/pages/signup). Make an account and fill in the necessary information in the form. After that, one must select their island and travel dates, upload any necessary papers and make the required payment. The permission should arrive by email 15 days before travel.

Fee Details

Each candidate must pay an application cost of $ 0.60 (Rs 50) and the heritage fee is $1.20 (Rs 100) for children aged between 12 and 18 while for individuals above 18, the heritage fee is $2.40 (Rs 200).

Documents Required

-A clear passport-sized photograph

-A photocopy of one’s valid ID proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, driver's license etc.)

-Proof of travel (flight tickets or boat reservation details)

-Hotel Booking confirmation (if staying in a resort)