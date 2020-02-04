Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata after Thai woman gives birth on board 

A Qatar Airways flight from Oman to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport on Tuesday after a Thailand national gave birth on board the flight, reported news agency ANI.

The report said that the aircraft made an emergency landing at the airport at 3.15 am after the 23-year-old woman gave birth to a baby inside the aircraft.

Both the mother and baby are doing fine and have been shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata, the report added.

Kolkata Airport official to ANI: Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 made an unscheduled landing at Kolkata Airport. The pilot of Qatar Airways asked for ‘SOS’ signal at Kolkata ATC (Air Traffic Control) medical priority landing. https://t.co/poK4phA2XV — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020 ×

As the report went viral, many people took to Twitter to congratulate the woman and thanked Qatar Airways and the cabin crew for extending their support to the woman.

Some social media users with their tongue firmly in their cheek remarked that the new-born baby might get a lifetime of free travelling on the Airways, as has happened in several cases.

(With inputs from ANI)