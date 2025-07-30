/Piprahwa Buddha relics return to India after 127 years. What are they?

Piprahwa Buddha relics, worth millions of dollars, returned to India after 127 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as a “joyous day of our cultural heritage.” He stated that the relics were discovered in 1898 but were removed from India during the colonial period, and the Indian government stopped an auction in Hong Kong to acquire them.

"A joyous day for our cultural heritage! It would make every Indian proud that the sacred Piprahwa relics of Bhagwan Buddha have come home after 127 long years. These sacred relics highlight India’s close association with Bhagwan Buddha and his noble teachings. It also illustrates our commitment to preserving and protecting different aspects of our glorious culture," he wrote on X.

"It may be recalled that the Piprahwa relics were discovered in 1898, but were taken away from India during the colonial period. When they appeared in an international auction earlier this year, we worked to ensure they returned home. I appreciate all those who have been involved in this effort," PM Modi added.

What are Piprahwa Relics, and how did the Indian government recover them?

The Piprahwa Relics comprise the bone fragments of the Historical Buddha, along with soapstone and crystal caskets, a sandstone coffer, and offerings such as gold ornaments and gemstones. They were excavated in 1898 by William Claxton Peppé.

These relics inside a casket were deposited by the Sakya clan. An inscription in Brahmi script on one of the caskets confirms these as relics of the Buddha. They were put on display at the Indian Museum, Kolkata, in 1899. A portion of these relics was gifted to the King of Siam. A selection of funerary gems was retained by W.C. Peppé’s great-grandson, Chris Peppé.

They were listed for auction earlier this year. The Indian government wrote to the Consulate General of Hong Kong, requesting the immediate cessation of the auction. Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat raised the matter with Rt Hon Lisa Nandy, UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, emphasizing the relics’ cultural and religious significance and urging immediate action.

A legal notice was issued to the auction house Sotheby's and Chris Peppé on the same day, demanding the auction’s halt. A high-level delegation, led by the Secretary, Ministry of Culture, spoke with Sotheby’s representatives and highlighted that the relics were not ordinary artifacts but held sacred significance for millions of Buddhists worldwide.