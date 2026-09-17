/‘People first’: India’s envoy explains energy priorities as US Congress clears bill allowing 100% tariffs

Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday (September 17) outlined New Delhi’s energy priorities, hours after the US Congress passed legislation giving President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue to buy Russian oil and gas, including India and China.

In a thread on X titled “People First: What Drives India’s Energy Imperative”, Kwatra said securing reliable energy supplies is a strategic necessity for India’s 1.4 billion people and an important part of the country’s economic growth.

He highlighted the difference in energy consumption between India and other major economies, saying India is the world’s third-largest energy consumer and one of the fastest-growing major economies. However, the average Indian uses less than a third of the global per capita average and around a tenth of the amount consumed by the average American.

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Kwatra said this gap shows why India’s energy demand is expected to continue rising. He added that reliable and affordable energy supplies power homes, farms, hospitals, schools, factories and transport, while supporting livelihoods and economic growth.

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India explains its energy dependence

Kwatra, a former Foreign Secretary, said India imports more than 85% of its crude oil and around half of its natural gas.

“Our sourcing reflects a fundamental national responsibility: looking outside our borders to secure adequate, affordable and uninterrupted energy for our people,” he said.

His comments came after the US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by 262 votes to 159 on Wednesday. The Senate had already approved the legislation in August. The bill now goes to Trump for his signature.

The legislation gives the US president the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian oil and gas. However, the bill does not automatically impose such tariffs and gives the president discretion to take action under specified conditions.

New Delhi says it will protect trade interests

The Indian government said earlier in the day that it had taken note of the passage of the legislation and was monitoring further developments.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India remains committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people through diversified sourcing and according to changing market conditions.

The ministry said the issue had been discussed at high levels with US interlocutors in recent months. It added that India had clearly explained the potential implications for both bilateral ties and the international energy market.

The MEA also said India had made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests. The government will work with Indian trade and industry bodies to address the implications of the developments.

Kwatra’s latest message follows weeks of engagement with US lawmakers, during which the ambassador has highlighted India’s energy security concerns and the growing importance of its hydrocarbon trade.