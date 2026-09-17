/Millie Bobby Brown is a mom of 2! The Stranger Things star welcomes second child with husband Jake Bongiovi: Report

Millie Bobby Brown's family is getting bigger. The Stranger Things star has welcomed her second child with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. The couple have reportedly welcomed their second baby through adoption. There is no official confirmation of this yet, and no information is available regarding the baby, including the gender.

The news comes after fans began speculating about a second child. Last week, the actress posted a carousel of photos in which she is seen holding her little baby, while Bongiovi is wearing a baby carrier. This led many people to question why he is

The couple welcomed the second babyat least a year after the star announced the arrival of her daughter, her first child through adoption. In August, the Enola Holmes star announced that she had welcomed their sweet baby girl through adoption.

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“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Brown has always kept her private life away from the media glare, though she has occasionally shared a glimpse of her happy family life. However, she has not revealed much, including the name of her daughter. They have also not revealed her face to the public yet.

Speaking to British Vogue, the actress said, ‘'For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself.”

“It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly,” she further explained. “If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support.”