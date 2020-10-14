PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti released from detention, confirms Jammu and Kashmir administration

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday revoked Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Muftis Public Safety Act (PSA) under which she was detained in Kashmir for over last one year.

The Deputy Commissioner ordered that the PSA has been revoked with immediate effect.

Her detention period had been extended for a period of three months on July 31 this year.

Mehbooba, 60, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was shifted to her official residence on April 7 after it was declared a subsidiary jail by the authorities.

Her elated daughter Iltija expressed happiness that her mother was finally released from detention.

She also signed off from her mother's Twitter handle with a tweet: "I'd like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off."

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted that he was pleased to hear that Mehooba had been released after more than a year in detention.

A J&K home department order read, "In exercise of powers under section 19(1) of the Jammu Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 the government hereby revokes the detention order...issued by District Magistrate Srinagar which was extended for the period of three months...dated 31-07-2020 of Mehbooba Mufti D/I Lt Mufti Mohammad Syed R/I Bijbehara A/P Nowgam, Srinagar with immediate effect.”

(With inputs from agencies)