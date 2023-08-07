Parliament passes Delhi services bill, Kejriwal calls it 'black day' in history of India's democracy

The Delhi Services Bill was passed on Monday (August 7) by Rajya Sabha, a big win for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government. The legislation, formally known as the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace an ordinance on the handling of transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.

The bill was earlier passed the Lok Sabha by a voice vote on Thursday. Rajya Sabha approved it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against, which was a challenge for the government as the ruling NDA is yet to cross the majority mark in the upper house of the parliament.

Home Minister Amit Shah defended the bill saying it is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital.

The legislation was opposed by the Opposition bloc INDIA and the BRS. They said that it was "unconstitutional, undemocratic and against the spirit of federalism".

Naveen Patnaik's BJD and the YSRCP supported the bill, wasting the efforts of the Opposition, including bringing former prime minister Manmohan Singh in a wheelchair and an ailing Shibu Soren to the House.

Kejriwal slams PM Modi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "PM Modi does not obey the Supreme Court's order. The public had clearly said that the Centre should not interfere in Delhi by defeating them, but PM does not want to listen to the public."

Kejriwal called it a "black day in the history of India's democracy".

But Home Minister Shah, who moved the bill, has claimed that the Delhi services bill doesn't violate an earlier Supreme Court judgment.

