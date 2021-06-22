Parent with highest number of children to get Rs 100,000 cash: Mizoram minister

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte has proposed a cash award of Rs 100000 for the living parent in his Assembly constituency with the most children.

He stated that he has made the decision to stimulate population increase among the Mizo communities, which are demographically small.

He also mentioned that the winner would receive a diploma and a trophy. The minimum number of children was not mentioned by Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte.

The announcement was made at a time when some Indian state governments are pressing for population control.

Apparently, the cost of the incentive will be borne by a construction consultancy firm owned by Mr Royte's son.

The minister said that the infertility rate and the decreasing growth rate of the Mizo population has become a serious concern.

"Mizoram is far below the optimum number of people to attain development in various fields because of the gradual decline in its population. The low population is a serious issue and hurdle for small communities or tribes like Mizos to survive and progress," Mr Royte said.

Mizoram is home to various Mizo tribes.

He said that some churches and influential civil society organisations like the Young Mizo Association are advocating a baby boom policy to encourage population growth for ensuring optimum size vis-a-vis the area of the state.

Mizoram's population was 1,091,014, according to the 2011 census. The state covers an area of approximately 21,087 square kilometres.

With only 52 persons per square kilometre, Mizoram has the second-lowest population density in the country next to Arunachal Pradesh, which has a population density of 17 persons per sq km. The national average is 382 per sq km.

Mizoram's neighbour Assam, however, is treading a different path.

